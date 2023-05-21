Bridge cleanings on Highway 52 in Rochester will cause overnight lane closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Overnight lane closures start Sunday night for parts of Highway 52 in Rochester.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says maintenance crews will be cleaning bridges from 8 pm to 6:30 am on May 21, 23, and 24. MnDOT says during that work, sand, debris, and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.
Locations of the work include Highway 52 from 55th Street Northwest to the Highway 52/63 interchange in south Rochester, as well as on Highway 63 north of 40th Street and on Olmsted County Road 22 over Hwy 14 west. Bridges over Highway 52 – 55th Street Northwest, 41st Street Northwest, 37TH Street Northwest, 19TH Street Northwest, 2ND Street Southwest, and 6th Street Southwest, Highway 14 east and 16th Street Southwest will be involved so there will be lane restrictions on these roadways over Hwy 52 as well. Work will also take place on Highway 63 near Stewartville.
Drivers can expect brief traffic delays with lane closures. Flaggers directing traffic will be in some of the areas and there will be short-term ramp closures in the Civic Center Drive area during the overnight hours.
MnDOT will clean 25 bridges during the effort.