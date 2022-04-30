'Brews for the Zoo' fundraiser to support expansion of Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

BYRON, Minn. - Locals are raising a glass to support an expansion of the Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.
Saturday’s ‘Brews for the Zoo’ fundraiser offers attendees a chance to pitch in on construction of a new nature center building by trying beers from five local breweries.
All proceeds will go toward that new nature center with organizers hoping to raise $1 million.
Vice president, of non-profit ‘Friends of Oxbow’, Kris Nelson. hopes this event will bring more awareness to the work the organization provides.
“We’ve been around for about 40 years and we do a lot of things to support the park. And we work really closely with park staff to make the park experience a really great one for visitors,” she says.
Funds raised will help create habitat-style exhibits inside the building.
Naturalist at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo, Clarissa Schrooten, explains, “Animals will have every need that they would in the wild covered in captivity with these exhibits, so we're really excited about that. And we’re working on a design firm on that, and the nature center is in progress as we speak.”
Organizers hope the new nature center will be open to the public sometime next year.
If you weren't able to make it out you can learn more about the new nature center construction and donate on their website.