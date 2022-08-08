Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33.
Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport truck north on Highway 62 when he turned to go west on C-33. Deputies say Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median crossover and pulled in from the vehicle driven by Evan Florez of Monticello, Minnesota.
Both Kilcoyne and Florez were injured and taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment. Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
The Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance, and Dels Auto Repair assisted at the scene of this accident.