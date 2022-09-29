Bremer Bank to close its Eyota location in December

EYOTA, Minn. – Bremer Bank says it is closing its branch in Eyota.
The closure will happen on December 16. Bremer Bank issued the following statement on the matter:
“Digital adoption has accelerated throughout the banking industry, and we are seeing more customers choosing to do their banking online or via our mobile app. This has created less foot traffic and demand at certain branches, and the Eyota location is one of them.”
“Each employee currently serving at the Eyota branch has been offered a new position at other locations. Bremer is committed to ensuring this building is fully utilized within and for the Eyota community, and is having ongoing conversations to that effect. All interested parties are encouraged to reach out to EVP, Consumer Banking and Mortgage, Tom Rickers.”
Bremer Bank was founded in 1943 and is 94% owned by the Otto Bremer Trust. The bank says it “remains committed to continuing to serve the Eyota community at our nearby branch in St. Charles, online, or via our mobile app.”