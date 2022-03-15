Breast and cervical cancer prevention program lowers its age limit

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health is expanding the eligibility for the Care for Yourself program.
For more than 25 years, the Care for Yourself program has provided free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening to eligible individuals. Now, thanks to a partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health, the program has lowered its minimum age requirement from 40 to 21 years old.
“In the past the eligibility has ensured people of all backgrounds, aged 40 years of age and older, access to free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening,” says Penny McCaslin, Care for Yourself program coordinator at CG Public Health. “Now with the expanded eligibility, anyone aged 21 years of age or older can share in this life-saving program.”
CG Public Health says the Care for Yourself program provides:
Cervical cancer screenings, including Pap and HPV tests
Breast cancer screenings, including clinical breast exams, mammograms, and diagnostic testing
Assistance with making appointments, finding transportation, accommodations for language needs, and other barriers to care
The program now covers people between 21-64 years of age, who have a monthly income of $2,832 or less. To enroll, call 1-641-421-9315 and learn more here: www.idph.iowa.gov/cfy.