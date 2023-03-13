 Skip to main content
BREAKING: South St. Paul Man sentenced to 35.5 years for 2021 fatal Rochester shooting

  • Updated
Derrick Days sentenced for 2021 fatal shooting

Derrick Days

 Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A South St. Paul man has been sentenced in a 2021 Rochester murder case.

This morning, Derrick Days, 29,  learned he will spend 35.5 years behind bars for the June 2021 shooting of Todd Banks Jr. in June 2021.

Days pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault in November.

He will also serve 45 months for the assault charge concurrently.

Rochester Police say Banks and another man were shot after a fight over a dice game.

The other victim was critically wounded but survived.

