Breaking down Friday's severe weather threat

As Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa continues, some of us could be having to put our preparedness to the test as the potential for actual severe weather comes our way.
The general timing of the line of storms is aiming for Friday afternoon/evening in our area.
As of now, cities like Mason City, Charles City and further south see the highest risk for severe development. This area, currently sitting in an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severity, extends as far south as southern Arkansas.
Cities such as Decorah, Algona, Osage and Harmony fall under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe development. Rochester, Albert Lea and Austin are just a few cities falling under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).
We could be seeing all types of severe weather during this event with damaging wind gust being the main concern. There is a possibility some of these storms could produce a tornado and/or hail as well as heavy rainfall.
Prior to this line of storms, periods of rain and non-severe thunderstorms will persist Thursday night through Friday.
After the severe threat passes coming into Saturday morning, heavy snow will be possible with some seeing impactful accumulations before melting occurs.