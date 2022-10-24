Breaking down a stipulated evidence trial

MINNESOTA-Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao will have a stipulated evidence trial carried out for one of his two charges in relation to the murder of George Floyd.
A stipulated trial means Thao has waived his right to a defense and a jury, leaving his ruling up to Judge Peter Cahill.
Cahill will gather written testimony and facts related to the case before rendering a decision within 90 days.
Olmsted County' Attorney Mark Ostrem said this process is not unheard of and is used roughly three or four times a year in the area.
Ostrem said the approach is usually used when a defendant wants to accelerate their appeals process.
"It is to the benefit of the defendant, just about every case because it very efficiently gets the real issue up to the court of appeals," Ostrem said.
However, Ostrem said the trial process usually puts up all charges at once, rather than one specific charge, like in Thao's case.
"Generally, we do not negotiate away certain charges just to get the issue up to the court of appeals and I will say it, usually it is an all or nothing type deal unless there is weakness in the states' case on one of those underlying charges," Ostrem said.
Thao is being tried for second degree aiding and abetting manslaughter and will likely have his second degree aiding and abetting murder charge dropped by the state if found guilty.