...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain...

.This early afternoon the heavy snowband that moved into the
region from the south is along I-90. Visibilities have been less
than 1 mile at times under the heaviest band. HREF guidance remains
consistent keeping the higher accumulating rates along this
corridor through the afternoon, but the signal for 1 inch rates
have weakened. Heading into the evening the snowfall is
anticipated to spread further northward and fill across northeast
Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph
combined with the falling snow could lead to whiteout conditions
especially in open areas. Sleet and freezing rain have been
reported for locations in far southwest Wisconsin through central
Iowa. Ice accumulations near 1/4 of an inch are still possible for
locations south of highway 18. This will be a HIGHLY impactful
winter storm with travel severely affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 9 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Breakdown of snow totals across the area

As the second round of our multi-system winter storm has begun, StormTeam 3 has been working hard to refine potential snowfall totals based on shifting snow bands. 

An initial band of heavy snow moved from south to north Wednesday morning with more expected through the afternoon and evening. 

snow timing - 2/22/2023

This initial wave dropped roughly four inches of snow over Mason City in just two hours. By the end of Wednesday, Mason City is looking to end with 5-9" of fresh snow. An additional 1-3" is possible on Thursday.

accumulating snow - 2/22/2023

Rochester has already seen 4-5" from Tuesday's first round of heavy snow. The city is looking at another 5-9" through Wednesday and 3-6" through Thursday.

snow timeline wednesday - 2/22/2023

Totals from this multi-system storm are still looking to approach the 20" mark for places along and north of I-90. Lesser totals can be found further south as a mixture of sleet may lower the numbers.

total snowfall - 2/22/2023

