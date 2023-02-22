Breakdown of snow totals across the area

As the second round of our multi-system winter storm has begun, StormTeam 3 has been working hard to refine potential snowfall totals based on shifting snow bands.
An initial band of heavy snow moved from south to north Wednesday morning with more expected through the afternoon and evening.
This initial wave dropped roughly four inches of snow over Mason City in just two hours. By the end of Wednesday, Mason City is looking to end with 5-9" of fresh snow. An additional 1-3" is possible on Thursday.
Rochester has already seen 4-5" from Tuesday's first round of heavy snow. The city is looking at another 5-9" through Wednesday and 3-6" through Thursday.
Totals from this multi-system storm are still looking to approach the 20" mark for places along and north of I-90. Lesser totals can be found further south as a mixture of sleet may lower the numbers.