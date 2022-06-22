Brackets released for 2A and 1A high school baseball playoffs in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the 2022 baseball postseason brackets for Class 2A and Class 1A.
Class 4A and Class 3A brackets will be available the week of June 27.
First round district games for 2A and 1A are set to begin July 2, with 4A and 3A games starting July 8.
Eight teams from each class advance to the 2022 state tournament, which will be hosted in Carroll for 2A and 1A, and Iowa City for 4A and 3A. State quarterfinals for all classes begin July 18.
To see the brackets, click here.