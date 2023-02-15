Boys & Girls Club of Rochester chooses its 2023 Youth of the Year

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Baylie Chappuis has been named the 2023 Youth of the year by Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.
A junior at Century High School, Baylie has been a Club member for 6 years and is involved in Club’s dance program.
“Baylie embodies resiliency,” says Director of Programs Samuel Hawkins. “She employs the strengths and strategies she has learned at Club to face adversity with confidence. She’s an expert at leveraging resources and has become an effective leader for other Club youth. For example, her dedication to her academic success encourages younger Club youth to find passion and purpose in their schoolwork as well. The mission of Club is written on [Baylie’s] heart. By focusing on her own journey, she inspires others.”
“It is incredibly easy for me to love others but something I struggle with in life is self-love,” says Baylie. “My Club mentor has taught me to love not only others but myself. With her help, I truly believe in myself now and I feel confident in a way I didn’t before.
The Youth of the Year selection was a public event in 2023 at the Historic Chateau Theatre with candidates evaluated on categories of written essays, panel interviews, and public speaking. Judges included Aleta Borrud, Kara Gyarmaty, and Rosalind Moore.
As Rochester’s Youth of the Year, Baylie will go on to contend for the Minnesota Youth of the Year title at the state capitol in mid-March.