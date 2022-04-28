Boston Shoe and Boot Repair to close after over a century of shining shoes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester business is closing its doors after over a hundred years of restoring and shining shoes in the Med City.
Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been in the Apache Mall for over 50 years.
Pete Chafos and co-owner Jerry Haas have been business partners now for 62 years.
Chafos’ father opened the shop downtown in 1917, and Pete followed in his dad's footsteps taking over the business.
From gluing soles to sewing heels, Chafos says he's been shining shoes since he was 7.
“I was the richest kid in grade school, because I had made so much money off tips and that - this was in the 50s - I just kind of evolved with it as time went on,” says Chafos.
In the 60’s, the shop moved into it's location at Apache Mall.
Over the years Chafos says they've gained a loyal group of customers.
“I just feel very lucky that I've had the opportunity to do all this stuff all these years and I've been able to get around real well, thanks to this business. I don't think I'd been able to do that in anything else I would've done.”
The business has allowed Chafos time to travel. He says he plans to spend his retirement visiting even more countries.
Chafos says there used to be more than a dozen shoe repair shops in town.
After Boston Shoe Repairs closes on May 21st, there will only be one shoe repair shop left in the Med City.