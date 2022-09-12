Bonner Elementary School in Stewartville gets new upgrades to start off the school year

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Stewartville School District's school board approved improvements at schools throughout the district and that construction is complete ahead of the new school year.
Through the district's Long Term Facility Maintenance Funds, Bonner Elementary was able to add some new infrastructure including upgraded lockers, lighting, and air quality filters.
Because the bond referendum earlier this year was not passed, the district had to be much more selective with their plans.
“These particular improvements that we had over the summer, zero impact for our taxpayers through this because it was actually through the district whereas the bond, we would be looking at would actually be asking for our taxpayers to support us,” explains Principal Zane Mcinroy.
Principal Mcinroy is hoping these improvements can bring a fresh start for the school's staff and K-2nd graders.
“That doesn't change our dedication to our students, that doesn't change our community's dedication to our students. We want them to be in a comfortable environment. If staff and students are in a comfortable environment, they're going to learn better and they're going to be able to teach better” he says.
Following Monday night’s school board meeting, Bonner Elementary provided a tour of the school to update school board and community members on the new upgrades.