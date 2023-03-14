Bolder Options youth mentorship program seeks volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bolder Options Rochester is seeking more volunteers for its mentorship program.
Bolder Options is a free youth mentorship program that matches kids between the age of 10 and 14 with adult mentors that both share similarities.
The program focuses on teaching healthy living and essential life skills by connecting youth with mentors that these kids can relate to.
This means finding community members that have similar interests is highly important because it helps in building valuable relationships and developing skills that these kids can carry through to adulthood.
Activity choices truly are endless - with fun activities in outdoor recreation, art, music, sports, cooking, hiking, and so much more.
Rochester program director Sarah Schaller spoke with KIMT News 3 and shared that there is an extensive waiting list right now for kids seeking a mentor - especially for boys.
"We are looking for anyone that is willing to be active," Schaller said.
According to Schaller, there are cases where it may take as long as six months to find the appropriate mentor for a youth participant.
"If you have a specific hobby that you like to do, we probably have a youth that has a similar interest that we could pair you with," Schaller said. "You will get as much out of this program as any youth would."
Mentors can make their own schedules and decide which activities they want to enjoy with their mentee as well, so it makes for a lot of fun while also teaching about creativity and being open to exploring new activities.
The duration of the program is one year, and each mentor would have to commit two to four hours each week to their mentee.
If you're interested in volunteering or would like to learn more, visit the official Bolder Options website.