Boil water advisory to be issued for Floyd County town

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – A boil water advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday in Marble Rock.
The city says routine cleaning and maintenance at the water tower will require residents to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food. Boiling water for one minute and then letting it cool will kill any bacteria or other organisms that might get into the water while work is underway at the water tower.
The city says tap water can be used for bathing, laundry, and washing dishes.
This boil advisory is expected to remain in place until sometime Friday. If you have any questions, contact Marble Rock City Hall at 641-315-2621.