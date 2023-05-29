Body recovered after drowning reported at North Iowa park

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A man's body has been recovered after a drowning was reported at Airport Lake Park Monday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the man as Alvaro Valdivia Barranco, 52, of Cresco, IA.
According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was made at 1:40 p.m. that someone was drowning at the park located at 2047 190th St.
A rescue team was sent to the scene and began a water search.
Divers from the Iowa Underwater Search and Rescue located Barranco's body at 5:56 p.m.
The Chickasaw County Medical Examiner's has determined the cause of death to be consistent with a freshwater drowning.
A full autopsy will now be conducted by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner.
There is no foul play suspected and the death is being ruled accidental at this time, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office.