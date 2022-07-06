 Skip to main content
Body found Tuesday in the Mississippi River has been identified

Body Found 3

ALMA, Wisconsin – A body recovered Tuesday from the Mississippi River has been identified.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says people fishing on an island in Pool 6 found a 61-year-old deceased female in the water around 4 pm.  The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Winona Dive Rescue assisted with the response and investigation.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body had been identified but the same is being withheld pending family notification.  The investigation into this death is continuing.

