Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester.
Rochester police say they got a call around 11:30 pm Saturday about a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the tracks and found Hall’s body.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is classifying Hall’s death as “suicide as pedestrian.”