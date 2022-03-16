BREAKING: Body Found Near Gage Elementary School

Rochester, MN (KIMT) - KIMT News 3 learned Wednesday evening that a dead body was found by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School.
Police say the body was discovered at around 4:40pm.
We're told the body appears to have been there for some time, and an investigation is underway. Police say there's no threat to the public.
Late Wednesday night, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office arrived to help process the scene.
We'll be meeting with Rochester Police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's office Thursday morning and will bring you the latest information on-air and online.