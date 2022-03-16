 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING: Body Found Near Gage Elementary School

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester, MN (KIMT) - KIMT News 3 learned Wednesday evening that a dead body was found by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School.

Police say the body was discovered at around 4:40pm.

We're told the body appears to have been there for some time, and an investigation is underway. Police say there's no threat to the public.

Body Found at Gage Elementary School

Late Wednesday night, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office arrived to help process the scene.

We'll be meeting with Rochester Police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's office Thursday morning and will bring you the latest information on-air and online.

Recommended for you