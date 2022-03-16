Body Found Near Gage Elementary School Has Been Identified

UPDATE - The Rochester Police Department says it has identified the body found Wednesday by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School.
Police say the body is a 22-year-old female and there was no obvious trauma to the body that could have caused her death. Investigators say the body was found by someone walking their dog in the area who noticed the body in the snow.
Police say the female's body may have been there a month or longer and they had been contacted by the family about looking for the female at the end of January.
While the body was apparently on the property of Gage Elementary for an extended period of time, Rochester police say it was not in an area frequented by school staff or students at recess.
More details are expected to be released after Rochester police say they make sure the female's family has been informed.
Previous story below
Rochester, MN (KIMT) - KIMT News 3 learned Wednesday evening that a dead body was found by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School.
Police say the body was discovered at around 4:40pm.
We're told the body appears to have been there for some time, and an investigation is underway. Police say there's no threat to the public.
Late Wednesday night, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office arrived to help process the scene.
We'll be meeting with Rochester Police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's office Thursday morning and will bring you the latest information on-air and online.