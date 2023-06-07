Body found, father of Madeline Kingsbury's children is arrested

WINONA, Minn. – The father of missing Maddi Kingsbury’s two children has been booked into the Winona County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.
Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, was booked into the jail at 7:12 pm Wednesday. Jail records state he is being held for his first court appearance on a charge of second-degree murder.
The Winona Police Department posted the following statement to its Facebook page Wednesday night:
"A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel, Minnesota. The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance."
"Numerous members of the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains."
"We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available. We will share an update tomorrow once we have more information confirmed."
Fravel had previously issued a statement through his attorney saying he had cooperated with law enforcement and “did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance.”
On Thursday morning, KIMT reached out to Fravel's attorney Zach Bauer who said, "At this time we do not have a comment."
Maddi Kingsbury went missing on March 31.
A judge ruled in April that Kingsbury's children would remain with county social services and not be released to their father. A trial on the matter was then scheduled but cancelled in early June.