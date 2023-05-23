Boating safety reminders for your next trip out on the water

ROCHESTER, Minn.-This warm weather might have you thinking about taking your boat out for a trip. I spoke with Rob Benson, the general manager of Universal Marine & RV, on what boaters can do to stay safe. There's lots of stuff you legally need to have in order to be safe. He said it's important for boaters to keep up-to-date life preservers for all of their passengers in case they end up in the water, a working fire extinguisher to put out any fires that may start on the boat, a functioning air horn or whistle to alert other people in the area that you're nearby, and a throwable device so you can save people who fall into the water.
“We want people to be safe, want to have a good time, but we don’t want any accident involves in alcohol, and alcohol causes lots of accidents, so we need people to be safe and understand that the laws are there to protect people, but you do not want to get a-a DUI cuz it’ll affect your car as much as your boat. You’ll lose your license. There’s a lot of legal things that go along into it," Benson said.
If you go boating after it gets dark, he said you need to check and make sure your navigational lights, both front and back, are working. He also said you need to attach the safety tether to your body if you're driving so the boat will stop if you fall into the water.