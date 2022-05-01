B'nai Israel Synagogue remembers Holocaust victims and survivors for Days of Remembrance

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A small group of people gathered in the B'nai Israel Synagogue sanctuary on Sunday to read the names of holocaust survivors and victims who were connected to members of the synagogue.
The ceremony was part of Yom Hashoah, the Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day. The holiday was established by Israel and is commemorated each spring.
"As time goes on, more and more people who are witnesses to these events are dissapearing and so those of us who have learned about these events have a greater obligation to pass on that teaching," says Rabbi Michelle Werner.
The synagogue marks a day of remembrance every Sunday after the holiday. During this time, they remember 44 children and their teachers who were deported from France and taken to Auschkwitz where they eventually perished.
Community members also honor family of congregation members who died during the holocaust. Although the ceremony is observed on just one day days of remembrance runs for an entire week.
"I think what alot of people don't understand is how personable it is for all the members of the community even as the years go by and there are fewer and fewer survivors still among us that this shadow of the holocaust is still such a part of our culture," says congregant Simon Glaser. It's important to personally remember that each year as a community."
A date for the holiday Yom Hashoah was established by Israel because many holocaust victims and survivors who have passed don't have family to remember them or the date of their deaths remains unknown.