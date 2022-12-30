Blue Earth County residents warned about fake phone calls from law enforcement

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about fraudulent phone calls.
Several citizens have contacted county dispatch and said someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller reportedly asks for an electronic transfer of funds or gift cards to resolve the matter.
The Sheriff’s Office says these kind of calls are fake and law enforcement will never demand money over the phone for a missed court date.
Anyone that has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance. Additional information on common scams can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety and https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams.