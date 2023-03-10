Blue Earth County collision injures three people from Albert Lea

MCPHERSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three people from Albert Lea are hurt in a two-vehicle accident in Blue Earth County.
It happened around 4:16 pm Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Cristen Marie Cox, 45 of Saint Clair, was driving south on Highway 83 and Traci Lynne Bothum, 43 of Albert Lea, was driving north. The State Patrol says Cox tried to turn left onto Blue Earth County Road 43 and the vehicles collided.
The State Patrol says Bothum and two passengers, Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 39 of Albert Lea, and a 10-year-old boy from Albert Lea, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Cox was not hurt.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Lake Police Department, St. Clair Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this crash.