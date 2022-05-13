Blood donors answering the call to save lives

MASON CITY, Iowa - The call is going out - blood donors are needed as we approach the summer months.
Throughout the day Friday, MercyOne Air Med and LifeServe Blood Centers in Mason City, Des Moines and Sioux City partnered together to hold blood drives to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood of all types.
David Furnier, or 'Squirrel' as he likes to be called, is wanting to give back to his community.
"I donated double red cells, like 500 some millilitres, which will save a life. That makes me feel better, makes me feel good."
This avid motorcyclist knows how vital donated blood can be to save one's life. It saved his own when he was injured serving in Iraq nearly 20 years ago.
"Here in the U.S., people donated it to the troops. If it wasn't for the blood I received in '04, I wouldn't be here."
Recently, the blood supply has tightened due to heavier seasonal needs, as well as the pandemic. Flight nurse Heather Goedken has administered blood while AirMed is transporting patients by helicopter.
"We're coming into the spring season, summer season, more of a trauma season, with a previous shortage as well."
To be able to access this life saving liquid while up in the air and have it at a moment's notice is of a great help.
"To have that blood...there's so many patients we've taken care of...I don't really know what I would've used if i didn't have that. It has saved numerous lives."
If you're looking to donate a pint, LifeServe is taking appointments.