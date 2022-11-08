Blood donations needed locally

MINNESOTA-A push is on for more people to donate blood. That's because blood shortages are usually more common this time of year. Medical experts are also expecting a high number of flu cases over the coming months, and this increase could reduce the number of healthy donors available, especially during the holiday season. First time donor Becky Heller donated blood at a blood drive in Austin today. She wanted to repay the kindness someone once showed her.
“I got to thinking a few years ago I-it was in a situation where I was to the point where I almost needed a blood transfusion, and if someone hadn’t donated, it wouldn’t have been available to save me, and so I need to be there to save someone else," Heller said.
The Red Cross needs all types of blood, especially Type O blood.