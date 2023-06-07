Blondies Butcher Shop looking to educate communities about the meat industry

WANAMINGO, Minn. - Owner of the Blondies Butcher Shop, Lindsey Loken, is aiming to spread awareness about the meat industry through educational classes and videos.
Loken took over the butcher shop almost a decade ago after experiencing burnout from being a paramedic in Montana and Wyoming. After taking classes and learning from different butcher shops, Loken bought the shop in 2014.
Through a $300,000 grant from the state of Minnesota, meat cutting was introduced into public schools curriculum. Loken and her butcher shop stepped up by volunteering to host classes teaching high school students how to cut meat and about the ins and outs of the industry.
"These kids were enthralled. Their attention span was all on the meat. They were taking selfies with their T-bones, their steaks. They found the new muscle group. They did it by themselves. It was far beyond what I expected," said Loken.
Blondies Butcher Shop is also planning to release a website providing education videos about cutting meat and cooking. The website is expected to be published Thursday.