Bleu Duck Kitchen supports fellow small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, Bleu Duck Kitchen hosted their first holiday market of the season. The restaurant hosts these markets to highlight the efforts of other local small businesses. During today's market, attendees could feast on breakfast tacos while connecting with sixteen vendors showcasing a wide variety of holiday items such as hot sauce with the creator's face on it, t-shirts featuring uncommon designs, and ornaments crafted out of dried-out oranges. Jennifer Lester, co-owner of Bleu Duck Kitchen, said people should shop small.
“I think it’s important to su-support your community versus buying off of Amazon or, you know, those big stores that-there’s a lot of different creativity that goes into these local goods," Lester said.
If you're in the hunt for something to do next weekend, the holiday market at Bleu Duck Kitchen will take place on December 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It'll happen every Saturday until December 17th.