Bleu Duck Kitchen hosts charcuterie board class

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local restaurant hosted a class on a rather niche subject today. Attendees learned how to compose charcuterie boards at Bleu Duck Kitchen. One expert gave them advice on what types of meats, cheeses, and various other toppings pair well together. Another taught participants about what kinds of wines complement the items they had on their boards. Breanna Holtan, the wine expert, said food preparation can create a bond between people.
“There were people that came here from out of town. We all had’em set up kind of in a community-table setting, so people didn’t know each other when they got here, and we think they left as friends," Holtan said.
Bleu Duck Kitchen will have another class on December 18th. It'll run from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. This one will be focused on holiday cookie making.