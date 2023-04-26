Blazing Star Landing to continue development for additional apartments

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea City Council voted to approve additional development at Blazing Star Landing for the sake of building more housing.
It's another spot of good news for a plot of land that hasn't had much of it over the decades. The land has been vacant since the early 2000's after the Farmland Foods meat packing plant burned down.
The daily operations of the plant, which had been in service for almost a century, deposited vast amounts of dangerous materials into the surrounding soil such as arsenic, petroleum, and fly ash. This contamination caused the site to remain empty for years.
Megan Boeck, Albert Lea's city planner, says it was demands from the community that pushed for the site to finally get cleaned up.
"It's a large, 33-acre parcel overall in the center of our town and I think the community was passionate about seeing development occur on that property again," she said.
The work wasn't easy for the city's public works division. Besides needing to raise the land by two feet to safely be out of the floodplain, 26 tons of contaminated soil had to be removed by remedial contractors such as Larson Contracting.
"We ended up excavating a lot of that material out, taking it to a certified landfill, and then bringing in clean material to make the site usable," said public works director Steven Jahnke.
The hard work has certainly paid off. What was once an empty field is now home to a 48-unit apartment complex. With increased housing being a priority for the city, plans to expand the project are already underway.
"We're hopeful that because of the success of phase 1 that phase 2 will provide an additional 96 units," said Boeck. "That was made possible by an additional DEED grant as well as competent remedial contractors."
The continued commitment to developing the landing hasn't gone unnoticed by local organizations. Minnesota Brownfields, a non-profit who focuses on redeveloping contaminated land, gave the project a ReScape award for community impact.
For city officials, it's a sign their plan to bring Albert Lea into the future is heading in the right direction.