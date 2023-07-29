Blast from the past at the History Center of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn.-People who were at the History Center of Olmsted County earlier today got to experience a blast from the past. The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, MN took on the Afton Red Socks Base Ball Club today at Schmitt Field. They played each other in the style of 1864 base ball. That meant the pitchers pitched underhand, the players didn't wear baseball gloves, and runners who ran through first base could still get tagged out. Another big difference was that a base ball caught on one bound was still an out. Corky Gaskell, the captain of the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, MN, said it's a good idea to mix education and entertainment.
“Education means people are sitting in the classroom listening to a professor, and that kinda can get boring sometimes, and so by having this entertainment live on a field, people are more engaged, they’re more apt to ask questions. Wh-they see something happen and go, ‘ooh, what was that? Why did that happen? Why are they chasing that guy,’ kinda thing, and so it’s-it’s more lively, more entertaining, and more fun to do it this way," Gaskell said.
The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, MN will play another game at Schmitt Field in late August. They will play against the Atlantic Base Ball Club.