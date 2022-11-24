 Skip to main content
Black Friday is looking sunny and mild

Black Friday Forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day! Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in store as highs reach the 50s. Perfect conditions for Black Friday shopping, or putting up Christmas decorations. We'll keep the sunny and mild conditions around for Saturday as highs remain in the 50s. 

