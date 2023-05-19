Black bear sightings in southeast Minnesota spark discussion.

Rochester, MN - A recent string of unusual visitors is the talk of the town lately.
Those unusual visitors are the American Black Bear.
As of Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed 12 black bear sightings in the past few weeks between Olmsted and Winona counties, with many actually within Rochester city limits.
Against common belief, the DNR tells KIMT that this actually is bear country - at least historically.
"Historically we have had bears here pre-colonization and early colonization, but we didn't have much for bears in Southeastern Minnesota for quite a long time," says Andrew Tri, Bear Project Leader at the Minnesota DNR. His work involves monitoring the expanding range of bears further south and west through the state and advising the department on management practices.
He says the bears have slowly been reclaiming their territory after being killed off as pests.
"... And then in the early to mid-90s we started to see them showing up, there were a couple near Whitewater Wildlife Management Area and Whitewater State Park. The first reported sighting we had of a female with cubs in the area was I believe 1996 or 97. And since then we get sightings every year. Certainly, the population is less than 50 bears. We don't have an exact count, but it's probably less than 20 - and it's shared with Wisconsin."
As to why the area is suddenly flush with these reported sightings, Andrew says it's likely that only a few of the same bears are responsible for all these reports. They are likely males. Andrew says male black bears are known to wander in search of food, territory, and mates in the months of May and June - and the 'Driftless' region of bluffs and forests in southeast Minnesota provides all the essentials.
"You gotta think about what drives bears, and so, food is the main thing. And for bears, the bulk of what they love to eat are acorns in the fall and berries in the summertime, and they will supplement that with agriculture. So these areas they are expanding into have that good mix of oak forest and agriculture nearby, so it's just really good bear habitat."
Andrew partially attributes the expanding black bear range to a change in the public's attitude toward bears.
"... And then there's also been that switch in people's mindsets where bears are not actually vermin, but they are just kinda cool to have around. It's not great when they are knocking over your garbage cans or bird feeders, but generally, they are a cool species. They are recolonizing these former areas and it's partially due to the fact that people aren't just needlessly shooting them as they did back in the 50s and 60s."
Across the southern border, the Iowa DNR put out a statement in March saying they at least partially expect to start seeing a greater breeding population in Northeast Iowa.
As bears likely continue to slowly reacclimate into the area, Andrew says it's important to understand how to live alongside bears. That includes making sure you are not leaving anything that could attract bears in your yard such as food or birdseed.
If you encounter a bear, do not run. Running can trigger a chase response. Instead, make yourself large, back away slowly, and make a lot of noise.
For more information on bear safety, you can go to bearwise.org.
If you spot a bear in southeast Minnesota, you can make a report with the Minnesota DNR here.