Bird flu suspected in death of Rochester geese

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It is suspected the deaths of six Canada geese at Silver Lake Park may have been caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
A Rochester resident recently reported the dead birds and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has taken the remains for testing. Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman says, “It is rare to find a number of dead geese in the park with no apparent injuries. We are taking precautions and working with county and state officials to be prepared for avian flu.”
The City of Rochester says if the geese test positive for HPAI, city employees that potentially had contact with the infected birds will be monitored by the Minnesota Department of Health Zoonotic Disease Unit. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infections among people are rare but the disease can spread when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, or is inhaled. The spread of bird flu viruses from one infected person to a close contact is rare, and when it has happened, it has not led to continued spread among people.
Widman says city parks will remain open but the public will need to follow guidelines provided by Olmsted County Public Health. “Keeping distance from wildlife is always recommended,” says Widman. “Since geese are currently in their nesting season, they tend to be a bit more aggressive than usual. Park participants are encouraged to stay away from geese and other waterfowl.”
While people are not likely to get avian flu, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to prevent exposure includes:
· Avoid direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance.
· Avoid contact with poultry that appear ill or have died.
· Avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds
· Wear gloves and wash your hands with soap and water if you must handle wild birds or sick or dead poultry.
· Wear respiratory protection, such as a medical face mask when handling birds.
· Change your clothing before contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.
Residents who raise chickens, ducks or other birds at risk of HPAI should also follow guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Animal Health.