Bird flu detected in Wright County

DES MOINES, Iowa – A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Wright County.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the virus was found in a commercial layer flock and this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wright County in 2022.
“With HPAI continuing to be a significant threat across the country, this is a difficult and stressful time for poultry farmers and egg producers,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks and are working closely with USDA and producers to eradicate this disease from our state. With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern and it remains safe to eat poultry products.
Experts say Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.
HPAI has now been detected in 17 Iowa counties in 2022, including Bremer, Franklin, Hardin, Humboldt, Kossuth, and now Wright.