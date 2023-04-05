Bikeshare grant program opens applications for last time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the second time ever, the Med City is giving out grants for their bikeshare program. It's also the last time ever.
The program allows both individuals and organizations like community projects, non-profits, and housing developers to receive a refurbished bike from the city's bike share fleet. Applicants will need to complete basic bike maintenance training to receive their new ride.
The initiative looked to rid Rochester of excess bikes while providing those in need with transportation. According to Matt Tse, the city's active transportation coordinator, that excess is almost out.
"Back in 2021, we granted out about 100 of [the bikes]. Now we're looking to grant out the remaining 50," he said. "Any leftover between a handful will be retained at the Parks and Rec Department as part of their recreational fleet and then we'll have a couple on hand just to make sure that we can always keep that fleet at maximum operating capacity."
Though there are no plans to revive the bikeshare grants in the future, similar projects are being considered by the city.
"We're looking at ways of partnering with different third parties, in this case Lime, who already do the scooters and dockless bikes [you can rent in the city]," said Tse. "We're looking to partner up with them to offer this program through the library again, sort of at an equity pass program discounted rate. That's in the works right now."
Applications for the bikeshare grants will remain open until Wednesday, April 26th.