Bikers on their way to Sturgis should watch out for road construction

MINNESOTA-Mike Doughtery, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, has some advice for you to keep in mind in case you decide to head over the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starting soon in South Dakota. Traffic will likely slow down in areas where construction work is being done on I-90 and I-35, so you should be ready to hit the brake lever on your hog. You also need to be aware of any construction workers that might be crossing the road. High speeds could lead to injuries and/or deaths. Also, don't be afraid to take short breaks to stretch your legs and relax your mind.
“Keep a good traveling distance if you’re, you know, in single-file traffic, because if it is slowing down in a work zone there may be the reason for traffic ahead of you to stop, and so if you give yourself a safety cushion, that-that keeps everybody safe," Dougherty said.
He also said that you should avoid using your phone while you're driving so that you can be fully focused on the road. For more information on the construction projects happening on I-90, click here.