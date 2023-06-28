Big sellers at the fireworks stand this year

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Fourth of July is almost here and firework stands are showing up in Rochester. One of the big sellers is the big deluxe XL at TNT Fireworks.
With multiple options to choose from, sellers can help you see what your customized display will look like with an app. Most of what you see will need adult supervision but there are options out there that are safe for kids to use.
Being safe is one of the most important rules to follow when working with fireworks displays.
TNT Fireworks seller Randy Thomas says, “Advice is to make sure that you keep the kids safe, you get the pumps, when they're lighting the fountains, pretty much everything with that, and always keep a little bucket or can of water by your fireworks.”
To find a TNT Fireworks location look online at their website. For firework safety tips from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission look online here.