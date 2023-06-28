 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Big sellers at the fireworks stand this year

  • Updated
Fireworks at TNT fireworks
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Fourth of July is almost here and firework stands are showing up in Rochester. One of the big sellers is the big deluxe XL at TNT Fireworks.

With multiple options to choose from, sellers can help you see what your customized display will look like with an app. Most of what you see will need adult supervision but there are options out there that are safe for kids to use.

Being safe is one of the most important rules to follow when working with fireworks displays.

TNT Fireworks seller Randy Thomas says, “Advice is to make sure that you keep the kids safe, you get the pumps, when they're lighting the fountains, pretty much everything with that, and always keep a little bucket or can of water by your fireworks.”

To find a TNT Fireworks location look online at their website. For firework safety tips from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission look online here.

