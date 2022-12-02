 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
Winona Police

WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash.

The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street.  The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.

At 9 am, the Winona County Emergency Response Team was joined by officers from several different agencies.  They arrested one person, Antoine Davis, 24 of Winona, and directed several other individuals to leave the home.  Police say the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle was used during the search.

Investigators say they found and seized three firearms, controlled substances, and cash.  No one was injured in the incident.  Antoine Davis was arrested for probation violation out of Mower County on charges of drug possession and aggravated robbery with a weapon.  He was taken to the Winona County Jail.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and members from the Southeast MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team cooperated in this search.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.