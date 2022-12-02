Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs

WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash.
The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
At 9 am, the Winona County Emergency Response Team was joined by officers from several different agencies. They arrested one person, Antoine Davis, 24 of Winona, and directed several other individuals to leave the home. Police say the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle was used during the search.
Investigators say they found and seized three firearms, controlled substances, and cash. No one was injured in the incident. Antoine Davis was arrested for probation violation out of Mower County on charges of drug possession and aggravated robbery with a weapon. He was taken to the Winona County Jail.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and members from the Southeast MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team cooperated in this search.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.