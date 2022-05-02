Big Lots moving into old Shopko location in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Another national retailer is moving into Albert Lea.
The Carrington Company, owners of Northbridge Mall and the former ShopKo site in Albert Lea, says they’ve closed a deal to have Big Lots take up 30,000 square feet of the Shopko building. Regional Director of Real Estate Chad Christensen says Big Lots will be adjacent to Harbor Freight Tools, which will take up about 18,000 square feet.
Christensen says Harbor Freight Tools is expected to open in late July and Big Lots should open to the public at the end of October. He says Carrington Company is also negotiating with a third national brand retailer to take up the remaining 18,000 square feet in the old Shopko location.
Big Lots currently has only one store in Minnesota and it’s located in Blaine. The only Big Lots locations in Iowa are in Burlington, Davenport, and Des Moines. The company describes itself as “a unique, non-traditional, discount retailer operating more than 1,400 stores in 47 states. We carry an assortment of products in categories such as Food, Consumables, Furniture & Home Décor, Seasonal, Soft Home, Hard Home, and Electronics, and Accessories.”