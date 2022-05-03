Big Lots! and more coming to Northbridge Mall in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Northbridge Mall will soon welcome three new retailers in the old Shopko space.
Phillip Johnson is the Executive Director for Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and said the mall's new additions will revamp the area.
"The overall health of the mall is going to get a lot better in the next upcoming months and we are hoping to kind of fill the remaining spots, whether it is other retailers or even ancillary businesses that go along with Mercy One," Johnson said.
Johnson said the exterior of Northbridge Mall will get a facelift as well, with the mall's parking lot set to be repaved.
Regarding opening dates for Big Lots! and Harbor Freight Tools, Johnson said the former will open towards the tail end of 2022, while the latter could open its doors by the end of the summer.
Johnson said a third business is also set to share the space with Big Lots! and Harbor Freight Tools but have not been named yet.