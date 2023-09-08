Big Iron Classic begins

KASSON, Minn.-The 23rd annual Big Iron Classic began today at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Tomorrow, you'll be able to check out the hundreds of semi-truck tractors and trailers that will be on display. Starting around 2:00 p.m. tomorrow, many semi-trucks will leave the fairgrounds in a parade. There will be a truck pull later that day.
“Ever since I was a little boy, I just thought they were the coolest thing. Love the shiny wheels, the shiny pipes, the loud motors, the horsepower. Just…I mean, some people are into hot rod cars. Some people are into horses. I’m into trucks, you know, but I can appreciate all of’em," Jim Finn, the founder of Big Iron Classic, said.
You can also bring in toys for the organizers to donate to area charities.