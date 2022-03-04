 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big fine levied on Austin cocaine dealer

  • 0
Christopher Dominguez

Christopher Dominguez

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County drug dealer is hit with a massive fine.

Christopher Gregory Dominguez, 41 of Rockford, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five drug-dealing felonies.  He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drugs sales and was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and fined $20,000.

Law enforcement says Dominguez sold cocaine to a confidential informant on four occasions between February and April 2020.  Court documents state the sales involved a total of 19.5 grams of cocaine.

Tags

Recommended for you