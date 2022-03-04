Big fine levied on Austin cocaine dealer

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County drug dealer is hit with a massive fine.
Christopher Gregory Dominguez, 41 of Rockford, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five drug-dealing felonies. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drugs sales and was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and fined $20,000.
Law enforcement says Dominguez sold cocaine to a confidential informant on four occasions between February and April 2020. Court documents state the sales involved a total of 19.5 grams of cocaine.