Big donation to Howard-Winneshiek school construction project

CRESCO, Iowa – The effort to connect the elementary/junior high with the high school in Cresco has gotten a big boost.
Cresco Bank and Trust has committed $150,000 to the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District’s Cadet Capital Campaign. In addition to connecting the schools, the project also includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coaches offices, officials rooms, corridor, new classroom space, and vestibule.
"As a life-long resident of the community, I, along with my large family, have benefited from Howard-Winn,” says Bank President Donna Thomas. “It is now important for us to support this capital campaign for future generations. If we all do our part, the next generation will also benefit from safe and modern facilities."
The Capital Campaign is still working toward its goal of raising $1,000,000.
"As Chair of the Cadet Capital Campaign, I feel it's important that we are transparent with the communities in our District as to why we are doing a fundraising campaign,” says Bank Chief Credit Officer & School Board Member Andy Ludeking. “The building project itself is going to cost about $2 million more than originally planned due to rising costs over the past few years, and several equipment purchases/improvements were not included in the original project scope; therefore, we felt that a campaign would help give the District more financial stability and flexibility, along with providing the opportunity to take on additional projects in the more near future."
