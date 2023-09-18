Big Dig returns to Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Big Dig is coming back to Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
Destination Medical Center, City of Rochester MN, Kraus-Anderson Construction, and Rochester Local say the family-friendly event will be an opportunity for the public to learn more about Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements, such as:
- A new aquatics area with a lazy river, three water slides, a 50-meter lap pool, a renovated bathhouse, shallow pool, and splash pad
- A new inclusive playground and shelter at Roy Sutherland playground on the east side of the park
- New basketball courts
- A SW trail connection providing a boardwalk and multi-use trail
Organizers say kids will also get a chance to play and dig in a giant pile of sand and get close up to construction equipment while meeting the construction workers that operate the equipment and ask them questions. Families will also be able to have fun with the Go! Play! Explore! Mobile Recreation trailer loaded with games and equipment.
“The City of Rochester, Rochester Parks & Recreation Department, and DMC are very excited about the improvements to this important and loved downtown public asset that so many community members will be able to enjoy for years to come,” says Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman. “We are looking forward to playing in the dirt with the community at the Big Dig event.”
The Big Dig, which was first held in 2022, will be free and open to the public from 9 to 11 am on October 7.