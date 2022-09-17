Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway.
Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members.
The event was hosted in part by Destination Medical Center.
Families were able to dig in the dirt, enjoy a live band, and make their mark by drawing with chalk.
In a statement on social media DMC said, "It was so great to see so many families have fun with hands-on activities, art projects from Threshold Arts, coffee from Café Steam, cookies from People's Food Coop, special lunch deal from Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria, music from the D'Sievers, and more!"
Discovery walk is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2023.