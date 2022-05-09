Big changes for NIACC basketball

MASON CITY, Iowa – Basketball coaches are switching seats at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).
Current men’s basketball coach Mark Mohl will shift to being the associate head coach for the NIACC men's team starting in the 2022-23 season and will be an assistant coach for the NIACC women's team under third-year coach Brad Vaught. Mohl’s assistant coach Jeremy Winters will take over as the interim head men's basketball coach starting in the 2022-23 season.
"I've been doing this a lot of years between varsity baseball, varsity basketball, college basketball and junior varsity games I've coached in well over 1,500 games," says Mohl. "It's kind of time to wind things down and I've always enjoyed being an assistant coach whether it be basketball or baseball. I'm excited about that. I have a couple of knee issues that I need to take care of. It's time to transition into being more of a mentor and help out in that regard."
Winters was an assistant coach for Mohl for 11 seasons.
"First of all, I'd like to thank the administration, coach Mohl, (athletic director) Cam Olson and (NIACC president) Dr. (Steve) Schulz for giving me the opportunity to put me in place as an interim coach," says Winters. "The last 11 years with coach Mohl has really opened my eyes. I've always had a dream to be a head coach and to be able to fill that here with the atmosphere that the athletic department has created is really exciting."
Mohl accumulated a record of 237-185 in 14 seasons as NIACC's head men's basketball coach, the second most wins in school history. Herb Konigsmark (1966-1993) ranks first with a career record of 447-286.
Vaught’s team was 22-9 overall and advanced to the final four of the NJCAA Region XI tournament in the 2021-22 season.
"I'm so excited that coach Mohl will be joining the NIACC women's basketball coaching staff," says Vaught. "He's an outstanding coach and Iowa Hall of Famer. He will make our program better."