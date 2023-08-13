Big Boar, Big Ram, and Super Bull crowned at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The best board, ram, and bull have been selected at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
"Sasquatch," the Red Wattle boar shown by Kehrli Farms won first place in the Big Boar competition, sponsored by Firestone Ag Tires. The winning entrant from Winthrop tipped the scales at 1,012 pounds. Second place was claimed by "Big Joe," a four-and-a-half-year-old boar shown by Jack Theobald of Muscatine. "Big Joe" weighed in at 894 pounds.
"Rascal," the Dorset ram owned by Abby Wilson of Shell Rock, won first place in the Big Ram Contest, weighing in at 437 pounds. Second place was claimed by 427-pound "Big Shot," a Suffolk ram shown by Jim Fisher of Mercer, Missouri. "Darin," the 422-pound Suffolk ram shown by Allison Mohn of Shell Rock, claimed third place.
"Mean Gene," the 3,060-pound Charolais bull owned by Jerry Bedwell of New Virginia, outweighed the competition to win the Super Bull Contest. Justin Robbins of Scranton claimed second place with the 2,762-pound Angus bull, "Tug Boat."
"Mean Gene," “Rascal,” and “Sasquatch” will be on display at the Iowa State Fair in the Cattle, Swine and Sheep Barns, respectively, through August 20.