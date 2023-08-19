Big Back-to-School event happens in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A major back-to-school event happened today. The event started off with a big parade. The parade went down East Center Street and arrived at Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Park. The party at the park featured lots of tasty-looking foods as well as plenty of fun activities to enjoy. Kids could also get a number of things for free. They could get free haircuts, free hygiene items, and also some free school supplies. Manal Abbadi-Whitfield, one of the event organizers, said that they're hoping to give kids a head start.
“The goal here is to give kids an opportunity to connect with the professionals in their school, to connect with the school resource officers, and to connect with each other so that when they go into that school building they feel prepared and ready to take on the school year," Abbadi-Whitfield said.
The organizers plan to hold this event again next year. They plan to have next year's party at Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Park.